Crime

Suspicious death on Manitoba First Nation now considered homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 1:41 pm
RCMP logo on patrol car. View image in full screen
RCMP logo on patrol car. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Manitoba RCMP and Manitoba First Nations Police Service have identified a man who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a home on Canupawakpa Dakota Nation.

Mathew Brown, 36, was found dead July 9 after RCMP responded to an assault call. His death is now considered a homicide.

Read more: Suspicious death investigation underway in Canupawakpa First Nation, Manitoba

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 1-833-978-0048 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

