Suspicious death on Manitoba First Nation now considered homicide

Manitoba RCMP and Manitoba First Nations Police Service have identified a man who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a home on Canupawakpa Dakota Nation.

Mathew Brown, 36, was found dead July 9 after RCMP responded to an assault call. His death is now considered a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitoba First Nations Police Service at 1-833-978-0048 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

