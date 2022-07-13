Menu

Weather

Heat warnings remain in effect across Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 1:48 pm
weather alert map saskatchewan View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reminding the public to take precautions during rising temperatures as Environment Canada issues heat warnings across the province. Global News

It’s another day of blistering heat as Environment Canada issues heat warnings for nearly half of Saskatchewan.

Read more: Extreme heat wave triggers need to take the right precautions in the Saskatchewan sun

The following regions in Saskatchewan are under a heat warning:

  • City of Lloydminster
  • City of Saskatoon
  • Cree Lake – Key Lake
  • Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval
  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
  • La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake
  • Leader – Gull Lake
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
  • Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland
  • Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
  • Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
  • Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake
  • Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
  • The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
Trending Stories

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reminding the public to take precautions during rising temperatures.

The SHA said people should try to stay out of the sun during peak hours of 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. if possible.

Read more: Summer arrives in Canada, and so does extreme heat. How to stay safe

Those who need to be outside should wear sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and light, loose-fitting cotton clothes.

The SHA added heat stroke is a medical emergency and individuals should call 911 or seek immediate medical help if they are caring for someone with a high body temperature, or who is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.

For more information on how to stay safe in the heat, visit the SHA’s website.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 13

 

