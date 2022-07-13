Heat warnings remain in effect across Saskatchewan

It’s another day of blistering heat as Environment Canada issues heat warnings for nearly half of Saskatchewan.
The following regions in Saskatchewan are under a heat warning:
- City of Lloydminster
- City of Saskatoon
- Cree Lake – Key Lake
- Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval
- Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
- La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake
- Leader – Gull Lake
- Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
- Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland
- Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
- Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
- Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake
- Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
- Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
- The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reminding the public to take precautions during rising temperatures.
The SHA said people should try to stay out of the sun during peak hours of 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. if possible.
Those who need to be outside should wear sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and light, loose-fitting cotton clothes.
The SHA added heat stroke is a medical emergency and individuals should call 911 or seek immediate medical help if they are caring for someone with a high body temperature, or who is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.
For more information on how to stay safe in the heat, visit the SHA’s website.
