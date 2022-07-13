Heat warnings remain in effect across Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

It’s another day of blistering heat as Environment Canada issues heat warnings for nearly half of Saskatchewan.

Read more: Extreme heat wave triggers need to take the right precautions in the Saskatchewan sun

The following regions in Saskatchewan are under a heat warning:

City of Lloydminster

City of Saskatoon

Cree Lake – Key Lake

Île à la Crosse – Buffalo Narrows – Beauval

Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin

La Loche – Clearwater River Prov. Park – Cluff Lake

Leader – Gull Lake

Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw

Meadow Lake – Big River – Green Lake – Pierceland

Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik

Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore

Prince Albert – Shellbrook – Spiritwood – Duck Lake

Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills

Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reminding the public to take precautions during rising temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement

The SHA said people should try to stay out of the sun during peak hours of 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. if possible.

Those who need to be outside should wear sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and light, loose-fitting cotton clothes.

The SHA added heat stroke is a medical emergency and individuals should call 911 or seek immediate medical help if they are caring for someone with a high body temperature, or who is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.

For more information on how to stay safe in the heat, visit the SHA’s website.

1:31 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 13 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July 13

Advertisement