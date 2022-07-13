Menu

Crime

Toronto-area men facing charges for theatre screen-slashing incidents in Waterloo and Halton Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 2:46 pm
Halton police have made arrests in a screen-slashing investigation tied to incidents at a number of southern Ontario theatres in late 2021 and early 2022. View image in full screen
Halton police have made arrests in a screen-slashing investigation tied to incidents at a number of southern Ontario theatres in late 2021 and early 2022. film.ca Cinemas

Two Toronto-area men are facing charges tied several screen slashings at a number of southern Ontario movie theatres.

Halton police say the men have been connected with incidents at Film.ca on Speers Road in Oakville, Cine Starz in Burlington and Princess Cinemas in Waterloo that transpired between November 2021 and late February 2022.

Investigators say in each occurrence, the men made their way into cinemas and brazenly cut screens in theatres while patrons watched.

Some of the incidents were documented on video taken from security cameras.

In all, the theatres sustained about $100,000 in total damage.

A 38-year-old from Pickering is facing five charges of mischief and one of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

A Toronto man, 30, is facing a pair of mischief charges.

Police say evidence for charges was secured through the execution of search warrants at homes in Scarborough and Pickering on Tuesday.

Both accused have been released on an undertaking with a court date.

