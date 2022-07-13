COVID-19: Peterborough risk index remains at ‘moderate’ as active cases surge to 200

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “moderate risk,” for the third week in a row as active cases took a jump over the past seven days, according to Wednesday’s update from the regional health unit.

The index was previously at “low risk” from May 25 to June 22. The index was at “high risk” on May 11.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

Of note, case rate and rapid antigen test positivity are at “high.”

Peterborough Public Health's COVID-19 community risk index for July 13, 2022.

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 3:50 p.m.:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 82 since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since the June 29 update when two deaths were reported. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 80 since the July 6 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 200 — up from 176 on July 6 and 152 on June 29. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 7,811 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Monday afternoon reported four inpatients — most recent available data. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22.

The health unit reports 358 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began, three more since the July 6 update. There have been 45 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since June 1. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 7,529 cumulative resolved cases — 56 more since July 6 — which make up approximately 96.3 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 359,562 doses administered — 1,051 more doses since July 6.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 54 per cent have three doses and 15 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 55 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 18 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 16 per cent have three doses

Children (ages 5-11): 47 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses.

Friendly reminder. The pandemic is not over.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. North. Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. All appointments must be booked either online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has expanded for those 18 years and older.

walk-ins will not be accepted at this time.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. No new outbreaks were reported over the past seven days, leaving two active as of Wednesday afternoon:

Congregate living facility (No. 44) in Peterborough: Declared July 6.

(No. 44) in Peterborough: Declared July 6. Congregate living facility (No. 43) in Peterborough: Declared June 24

The health unit has reported 158 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.