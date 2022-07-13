COVID-19: HKPR reports death, 68 new cases and outbreak over past week

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a death, 68 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week as total active cases saw a slight increase, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated each Wednesday — reported the following data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 58 — up from 50 reported on July 6 and 48 reported on June 29. The 68 new cases include 40 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. Among the 58 active cases, there are 30 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 23 in Northumberland County and five in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 112 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared — one more death since June 22. There have been 49 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 26 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County (a death was reported in Minden Hills over the past seven days).

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 155 reported so far in 2022 — four new admission since July 6 — with 70 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged), 72 in Northumberland County (two more) and 13 in Haliburton County (two more) There have been 29 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since June 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one inpatient for COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, July 13. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 5,859 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 9,630 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 2,861 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 679 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks as of Wednesday afternoon:

Legion Village supportive seniors housing in Cobourg: Declared July 13

supportive seniors housing in Cobourg: Declared July 13 Moorelands Camp – overnight camp on Kawagama Lake for kids grades 3 to 8 in Dorset (Haliburton County): Declared July 5. Details unavailable.

– overnight camp on Kawagama Lake for kids grades 3 to 8 in Dorset (Haliburton County): Declared July 5. Details unavailable. Camp Medeba – summer recreational camp/education centre in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable.

– summer recreational camp/education centre in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable. Camp Kandalore – recreational camping and canoeing camp in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable.

– recreational camping and canoeing camp in Haliburton County: Declared June 30. Details unavailable. Empire Crossing Retirement Suites in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared June 27. Details unavailable.

