Waterloo Region takes Kitchener homeless encampment to court

Waterloo Region has now taken the matter of evicting the people living in the homeless encampment at 100 Victoria St. in Kitchener, Ont., to court.

The judge in the case, Michael Valente, will hear the matter next Wednesday, and has asked that the region post notice of the hearing on July 20 near the encampment as well as to at least 12 people living there.

The region, which owns the land, had initially posted notices at the site letting residents know that they had until June 30 to vacate but as the date closed in, it said it would take the matter to court.

The region noted that there has been an increased number of security incidents with the growth of the encampment and that it poses a threat to those living there and also members of the general public.

The encampment initially began in January but quickly spread to include more than 50 tents by May.

The number of tents has decreased slightly since the notice was served but dozens remain.

Regional chair Karen Redman told The Canadian Press in early July that the region will not forcibly evict the residents from the encampment but would instead take the matter to court.

“We wanted them to know we were serious, but it’s always been our intention to go to court and the court process will allow all parties to air what they think is the preferred way forward,” she said.

Redman said that there is room for those living there in motels and shelters.

–with files from the Canadian Press