Manitoba race car driver sits second overall in European championship

A race car driver from the Niverville area is making a name for himself in Europe at the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup.

David Richert, whose career began racing go-karts at home in Manitoba as a young man, completed a gruelling competition at the Autodromo Vallelunga in Italy, just north of Rome, this past weekend, earning himself a spot on the podium in two races.

The driver now sits second overall in the championship — and he did so in extreme weather conditions.

“I think it was about 37-38 degrees (Celsius in) air temperature for the entire length of the race weekend,” Richert told Global News.

“Imagine putting on a race helmet, a fire-retardant race suit and long underwear in that heat, and then getting in the car and doing a bit of a workout.

“(It was) a bit of a challenge, but still a lot of fun and a privilege to do it.”

Richert, whose next competition is at Hockenheimring, Germany, July 29-31, said the support he continues to receive from friends, family and racing fans back home has been ‘immense’.

“I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today if it wasn’t for that,” he said.

“If you want to be a professional race car driver, you really have to come to Europe — much like wanting to be a hockey player, you sort of have to come to Canada, to cut your teeth and get known and hone your skill.

“For me, it’s a dream come true to be able to come and race in Europe — to race on some of the same circuits that Formula 1 drives on as well — and it wouldn’t come without an immense amount of support from those in the community of Niverville, in Winnipeg, and across Manitoba.”

Despite his success so far, Richert says he’s gunning for the number one spot in his next race.

“Hopefully we can bring home a race win here,” he said. “I’m coming in second all the time — hopefully we can do a little better.”