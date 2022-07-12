Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Federal government announces program to fight opioid poisoning in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2022 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta harm reduction advocates criticize latest opioid numbers: ‘It’s far too early to really celebrate’' Alberta harm reduction advocates criticize latest opioid numbers: ‘It’s far too early to really celebrate’
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 3, 2022) Alberta has released updated numbers for drug-poisoning deaths in the province, suggesting headway is being made. However, advocates say the data was cherry-picked and the situation is still dire. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports. – Jun 3, 2022

The federal government will spend more than $1 million to fight opioid poisoning in Edmonton.

Carolyn Bennett, minister of mental health and addictions and Edmonton MP and Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault have announced funding for an outreach program to provide overdose response training and trauma support at a community level.

READ MORE: Federal government has no plan on safe drug supply to reduce overdoses, MP says

The program, based at the city’s Royal Alexandra Hospital, will also direct at-risk people to resources on treatment and recovery.

In a release, the government says the program will support those disproportionately affected by substance use.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau speaks about Alberta’s opioid crisis' Trudeau speaks about Alberta’s opioid crisis
Trudeau speaks about Alberta’s opioid crisis – Apr 12, 2022

“This tragic loss of life is taking a heavy toll on friends, families, and communities in Alberta and across the country,” Bennett said in a release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Today’s investment will help people who use substances in Edmonton receive the culturally safe and trauma informed health services and supports they need.”

READ MORE: Alberta’s opioid-related overdoses still at record highs compared to pre-pandemic

Last year, 1,618 people died due to opioid overdose-related deaths in Alberta, the deadliest year on record. In 2020, drug poisoning killed 456 Edmontonians.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
politics tagHealth tagOpioid Crisis tagOpioids tagAddiction tagCarolyn Bennett tagRoyal Alexandra Hospital tagDrug Crisis tagAlberta opioid crisis tagRandy Boissonnault tagAlberta Drug Crisis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers