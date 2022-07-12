Two Saskatoon women arrested after Air Support Unit chase

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service said they arrested two women this morning after a failed attempt to shake the Air Support Unit.

Officers said they recognized a vehicle around 3 a.m. in relation to an earlier police evade incident near Avenue H and 22 Street West, and tried to approach it.

The vehicle sped off, but the Air Support Unit got the description and found it driving dangerously around the city.

This led to the vehicle entering an underground parking garage on the 200 block of 5th Avenue where officers arrested two women.

The vehicle was confirmed as stolen, two licence plates were also suspected to be stolen, and a can of bear spray, bladed weapon and alcoholic beverage were also seized.

A 26-year-old Saskatoon woman was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000, operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, and operating a motor vehicle being pursued by police.

A 29-year-old Saskatoon woman was found to be at large on a release order, and failing to comply with court imposed conditions.