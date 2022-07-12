Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two Saskatoon women arrested after Air Support Unit chase

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 6:04 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police Service arrested two women after a stolen vehicle evaded police and drove dangerously around the city. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service said they arrested two women this morning after a failed attempt to shake the Air Support Unit.

Officers said they recognized a vehicle around 3 a.m. in relation to an earlier police evade incident near Avenue H and 22 Street West, and tried to approach it.

The vehicle sped off, but the Air Support Unit got the description and found it driving dangerously around the city.

Read more: ‘Silence is killing us’: Saskatoon family pleas for more information on missing daughter

This led to the vehicle entering an underground parking garage on the 200 block of 5th Avenue where officers arrested two women.

The vehicle was confirmed as stolen, two licence plates were also suspected to be stolen, and a can of bear spray, bladed weapon and alcoholic beverage were also seized.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Driver and stolen vehicle found after fleeing from Saskatoon Police

A 26-year-old Saskatoon woman was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000, operating a motor vehicle in a manner dangerous to the public, and operating a motor vehicle being pursued by police.

A 29-year-old Saskatoon woman was found to be at large on a release order, and failing to comply with court imposed conditions.

Click to play video: 'Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends round table in Montreal with survivors of violent crimes' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends round table in Montreal with survivors of violent crimes
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Police Service tagVehicle tagcharged tagArrested tagAir Support Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers