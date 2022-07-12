Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Health minister confident Ottawa will meet deadline to implement dental care

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2022 4:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning looks at the importance of oral care during the pandemic' Global News Morning looks at the importance of oral care during the pandemic
We talk to Dental Assistant Lindsay MacIntyre and Denturist Candice Bayly-Whittaker – May 4, 2022

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says he’s confident the federal government will be able to set up its proposed dental care program by the end of the year, though his department has not yet settled on a model or begun formal talks with the provinces.

As part of a confidence and supply deal with the NDP to avoid an election until 2025, the Liberals pledged to launch a federal dental-care program for low- and middle-income kids before the end of the year and aim to expand its eligibility over the next several years.

Read more: Liberals running out of time to deliver youth dental care pledge as costs soar

Duclos admits the timeline is tight, but says Health Canada is making every possible effort to stay on track and he is confident the government will make the deadline.

Story continues below advertisement

Dental care traditionally falls within the realm of the provinces and they, along with several stakeholder groups, have urged Ottawa to simply transfer the money to existing health systems to manage the program.

Click to play video: 'New Liberal/NDP dental care proposal' New Liberal/NDP dental care proposal
New Liberal/NDP dental care proposal – Mar 24, 2022

Several provinces say they have not yet had any formal talks with the federal government yet, even though the deadline in the Liberal-NDP agreement is now less than six months away.

The Denturist Association of Canada says the federal government should develop a stand-alone insurance program but warned the Liberals to be realistic about the time it will take to get it right.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada tagFederal Budget tagDental Care tagJean-Yves Duclos tagCanada Dental Care tagdental care budget 2022 tagfree dental care canada tagUniversal dental care canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers