Canada

Ottawa fast-tracking travel visas for AIDS conference in Montreal amid sharp criticism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2022 2:33 pm
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser speaks during a news conference with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser speaks during a news conference with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government says it is now prioritizing temporary travel visas for people seeking to attend the AInternational AIDS Conference in Montreal at the end of July.

Read more: People planning to attend HIV/AIDS conference in Montreal still struggling to get visas

Founder Tian Johnson says it is “truly vile” that thousands of people from the Global South are still waiting to find out if they’ll get a visa, leaving the conference to be only “white, privileged and academic.”

The African Alliance is one of 250 Canadian and international humanitarian groups that signed a letter to Immigration Minister Sean Fraser in June asking him to intervene.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal HIV/AIDS conference organizer warns of ‘catastrophe’ if delegates denied visas

Story continues below advertisement

The letter warns there is a real risk the voices of people living in countries most affected by AIDS will be missing from the conversation.

A spokesman for Fraser says visa offices have now been sent lists of conference invitees and are being told to prioritize their temporary travel visa applications.

Click to play video: 'Canada has approved 1-minute self HIV test kit, Health Minister says' Canada has approved 1-minute self HIV test kit, Health Minister says
