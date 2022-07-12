Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fraudulent Kelowna social worker who embezzled $460K apologizes

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 4:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Defrauded foster children share stories about former Kelowna social worker' Defrauded foster children share stories about former Kelowna social worker
WATCH: Demonstrators outside the Kelowna courthouse demand a just sentence for a former local social worker who was caught embezzling more than $460K from the government and foster children, most of whom are Indigenous – Jun 23, 2022

Robert Riley Saunders stood in a Kelowna courtroom Tuesday morning and apologized for his crimes as his multi-day sentencing hearing wrapped up.

“I have been restricted for the past four and a half years from addressing those I have impacted for my very poor choices. I am here today to express my sincere remorse from the bottom of my heart and to say sorry to all the individuals I’ve impacted because of my selfish mistakes,” Saunders said.

The former Kelowna man who worked as a social worker with the Ministry of Children and Family Development previously pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000, breach of trust and using a forged document.

Read more: White Collar Crime — How did a B.C. social worker embezzle $460K from the government?

Saunders’ crimes involved opening joint bank accounts with youth in his care and then after cheques were issued in the youths’ names, taking the funds.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has estimated he embezzled at least $460,000.

Saunders also forged his degree to get his ministry job in 1996.

“I am sorry to my former employer and my former co-workers and to the youth and families that I was responsible to care for,” Saunders said in court.

“I wish I could go back in time and speak to myself and be the voice of reason to myself and stop myself from acting on my greed and selfish behaviour.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna, B.C. fraudster’s crimes were not victimless: B.C. Supreme Court' Kelowna, B.C. fraudster’s crimes were not victimless: B.C. Supreme Court
Kelowna, B.C. fraudster’s crimes were not victimless: B.C. Supreme Court – May 20, 2022

Court had been expecting a report addressing whether or not mental health concerns could be a mitigating factor in Saunders’ crimes.

However, on Tuesday, Saunders’ lawyer told the court he didn’t have an expert report to submit but asked the justice to consider a doctor’s letter already before the court.

Story continues below advertisement

Defence counsel argued the letter shows Saunders has been proactively pursuing counselling and is trying to gain insight into the reasons he committed the crimes.

“That is significant because an individual who has insight into the reasons for their offending has, in my submission, good prospects for rehabilitation,” defence counsel Brian Fitzpatrick said.

Related News

Read more: ‘I was bullied by my own social worker,’ says defrauded youth in sentencing

After Saunders’ statement to the court, the justice reserved his sentencing decision.

The case is scheduled to be back in court on July 25.

Pending the availability of defence counsel, Saunders could be sentenced on that date.

If counsel is not available, the July 25 court date will be used to set a date for sentencing.

Read more: Defence asks for house arrest for former Kelowna, B.C. social worker

Saunders’ lawyer is asking for a conditional sentence that would in practice amount to nearly two years of house arrest followed by probation.

While Crown counsel is seeking a comparatively lengthy prison sentence of six to eight years.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Jules Knox, Darrian Matassa Fung and Kathy Michaels

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagKelowna tagFraud tagBreach Of Trust tagSentencing Hearing tagKelowna News tagSocial Worker tagRobert Riley Saunders tagForged Document tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers