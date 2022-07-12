Menu

Crime

Sarnia police recover loaded handgun near north end businesses

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 8:54 am
Sarnia Police cruiser View image in full screen
Photo of a Sarnia Police Cruiser. Sarnia Police Service

Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating after a loaded firearm was found on the ground near multiple businesses in the city’s north end.

On Monday at 1:30 p.m., a resident contacted police after locating what was believed to be a handgun in the area of Exmouth and Capel streets.

On Monday, Sarnia police were called to the area of Exmouth and Capel street after a resident located what appeared to be a loaded handgun on the ground. View image in full screen
On Monday, Sarnia police were called to the area of Exmouth and Capel street after a resident located what appeared to be a loaded handgun on the ground. Sarnia Police Service

Officers determined that the handgun was chambered with .22 caliber ammunition and displayed an extended magazine.

Trending Stories
The firearm was seized and an investigation to locate where the weapon came from is ongoing.

