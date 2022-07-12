Sarnia police recover loaded handgun near north end businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia, Ont., police are investigating after a loaded firearm was found on the ground near multiple businesses in the city’s north end.

On Monday at 1:30 p.m., a resident contacted police after locating what was believed to be a handgun in the area of Exmouth and Capel streets.

View image in full screen

Officers determined that the handgun was chambered with .22 caliber ammunition and displayed an extended magazine.

The firearm was seized and an investigation to locate where the weapon came from is ongoing.