2 in custody, 1 in hospital after altercation at Scarborough Town Centre: police

Police say a man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a confrontation at a Scarborough restaurant.

In a tweet, Toronto police said officers were called to Scarborough Town Centre around 6:37 p.m. on Monday for reports of an assault.

Police said a “violent man” was allegedly attacking another man in the vicinity of a restaurant before people nearby intervened.

Toronto police told Global News passersby tried to stop the alleged attacker and knocked him unconscious. He was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said two people were in custody and another male suspect was still outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing.

