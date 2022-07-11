Menu

Crime

2 teens arrested after armed carjacking in Toronto: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 5:45 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say two teenagers have been arrested following an alleged carjacking in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers responded to a robbery call on July 1 in the area of Sentinel Road and Murray Ross Parkway.

A 27-year-old man was waiting in his car for a friend when two masked male suspects came up to his vehicle, police said. One of the masked males is alleged to have grabbed the man by the shirt, while the other pointed a handgun at him.

Man charged in connection with 2 carjackings in Toronto: police

Police said the victim was ordered to get out his vehicle, before the pair fled in it.

On July 7, police arrested two suspects.

Jayvon Levers, an 18-year-old from Toronto, was arrested. He faces 22 charges including robbery with a firearm, six counts of possession or use of a credit card obtained by crime and five counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old from Toronto, who faces 16 charges, including robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. The 17-year-old was not named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both are due in court on July 8, police said.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner the victim of an armed carjacking' Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner the victim of an armed carjacking
Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Mitch Marner the victim of an armed carjacking – May 17, 2022
