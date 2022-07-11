Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa issues reminder and warning about First Nations fishing rights

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2022 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberal fisheries minister loses seat in Nova Scotia' Liberal fisheries minister loses seat in Nova Scotia
The Liberals lost ground in Halifax in this federal election, as Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan lost her seat to a Conservative candidate. As Jesse Thomas tells us, she's one of two high-profile Nova Scotia incumbents to be unseated in the election. – Sep 21, 2021

The federal Fisheries Department is issuing a reminder that First Nations peoples have the right to fish for certain limited purposes outside federally regulated fishing seasons.

Officials with the department held a technical briefing today with reporters about the Indigenous-run fisheries that have been launched across the Atlantic region for food, social and ceremonial purposes.

The Indigenous-run fisheries have led to tensions on the water over the past two years, as non-Indigenous commercial fishers have complained that the fisheries are operating without the proper licensing.

Read more: Moderate livelihood fishery launched by First Nation in Cape Breton

Federal officials have seized lobster traps belonging to Indigenous fishers, and a lobster pound at the centre of a dispute over Indigenous fishing rights has been ransacked.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Tim Kerr, director of conservation and protection with the Fisheries Department, told reporters that officers are being proactive with inspections of vessels and gear to ensure that Indigenous fishers are following regulations.

Kerr is warning that any destruction of gear or interference with a lawful food, social and ceremonial fishery could result in fines up to $100,000.

An Indigenous-run lobster fishery in the St. Marys Bay area of southwestern Nova Scotia is expected to begin later this month.

Click to play video: 'Fishermen outside of Halifax block road after seasons halted by DFO' Fishermen outside of Halifax block road after seasons halted by DFO
Fishermen outside of Halifax block road after seasons halted by DFO – May 20, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Fishing tagDFO tagSt. Marys Bay tagFishing Rights tagFederal fisheries tagFirst Nations fishing rights tagIndigenous-run fisheries tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers