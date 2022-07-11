Summer safety tips as families celebrate the warm weather

Send this page to someone via email

As families in Saskatchewan spend time hitting the open road, CAA Saskatchewan has many tips to stay safe this summer.

For those driving this summer, CAA’s recommendations include:

Having your vehicle inspected to make sure it is road ready as well as check the vehicle batteries.

Check your vehicles tires, brake fluid, coolant and window washer wipers and fluid.

Allow plenty of travel time and set the GPS before you leave for your destination.

Slowing to 60 km/h when passing first responders on the highway.

Pack a roadside assistance kit including a flashlight, a first-aid kit, tire pressure gauge, pliers, adjustable wrench, blankets, non-perishable food and water, windshield washer fluid, jumper cables, and emergency flares or reflector.

As well, CAA wants to remind drivers to eliminate distractions such as phones, eating, drinking, grooming, smoking, etc.

For those that prefer a bicycle, a number of safety tips are also important to keep in mind for cyclists, including:

Wearing proper gear including a fitted bike helmet and reflective clothing.

When bikers are on the road, they are considered a vehicle and must observe the same laws as motorists.

Cyclists must yield to pedestrians, traffic signs and traffic lights.

Learn the hand signals to alert other vehicles of your intentions.

Finally, CAA is also advising families to be careful when children are around and involved in summer activities.

Parents and guardians should be attentive around swimming pools, BBQs and fire pits.

Never leave children unattended, and don’t leave kids alone in a vehicle.

Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross at marked intersections when it’s safe.

Don’t play distracted, and never run out into traffic or between parked cars, buses or buildings.

