Weather

Okanagan weather: Sunshine and 30 C heat sets in the valley

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 2:38 pm
A few clouds will try to build in Tuesday evening after a sunny day. View image in full screen
A few clouds will try to build in Tuesday evening after a sunny day. SkyTracker Weather

A ridge of high pressure will build in the sunshine for the second week of July with temperatures Monday afternoon climbing a few degrees past 30 C.

Clear skies stick around Monday night as the mercury dips down to 14 C before rebounding to 34 C in the sun Tuesday afternoon.

A few clouds pass through Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday morning before they clear and the sunshine returns with an afternoon high in the upper 20s.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine stick around for the rest of the week as daytime highs return to the low 30s.

That 30 C heat sticks around for the weekend when the bright, sunny weather continues.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

