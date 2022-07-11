SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ukrainian migrants may face barriers in accessing primary care, experts say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2022 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian refugees take next steps towards settling in Sask.' Ukrainian refugees take next steps towards settling in Sask.
WATCH: Ukrainian refugees take next steps towards settling in Sask.

Migrant health experts are warning that the swift influx of Ukrainians fleeing to Canada could put some at risk of falling through cracks in primary care.

A new analysis published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal Monday suggests that Canada’s special visa program for Ukrainians escaping war may help streamline the immigration process, but could also create gaps in access to medical care.

Lead author Dr. Christina Greenaway says while Ukrainian newcomers receive health-care coverage, they aren’t eligible for standard assistance from refugee settlement agencies because they are classified as “temporary residents.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Ukrainian-Canadians ‘terrified’ for country’s future as Russia’s war surpasses 100 days

The infectious disease physician at Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital says these settlement agencies help migrants connect with medical and psychological services that play an important role in ensuring smooth integration into Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Greenaway says Canada needs to strengthen its systems to provide equitable health coverage to people affected by mass migrations, such as improving access to interpreters that would allow doctors to better communicate with newly arrived patients.

According to the federal government, 55,488 Ukrainians arrived in Canada between Jan. 1 and June 26.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine war tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia ukraine war tagUkraine Russia war tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagcanada ukraine tagUkraine Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers