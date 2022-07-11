Worker rescued after being stuck in trench collapse at Toronto home

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire Services say a worker has been rescued after he was stuck in a trench at a home in the city’s north end.

Officials said they performed a trench rescue at a detached single family home on Warlock Crescent, in the Finch and Bayview avenues area, at around 10:51 a.m. on Monday.

Fire officials said there were reports someone was trapped in a trench after it collapsed.

A man was rescued and then transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics said.

Paramedics also said a second person was treated at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

It is unclear how the collapse happened.

View image in full screen Emergency crews on scene following a trench collapse on Warlock Crescent in Toronto on July 11, 2022. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Warlock Cres + Sawley Dr

* 10:52 am *

– Worker stuck in a trench

– Sides of trench collapsed

– Reports he is unconscious

– Police/Medics o/s

– Performing CPR

– Officers to assist with emergency run#GO1320913

^dh pic.twitter.com/NeWJzS9k62 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 11, 2022