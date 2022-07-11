Worker rescued after being stuck in trench collapse at Toronto home

Toronto Fire Services say a worker has been rescued after he was stuck in a trench at a home in the city’s north end.
Officials said they performed a trench rescue at a detached single family home on Warlock Crescent, in the Finch and Bayview avenues area, at around 10:51 a.m. on Monday.
Fire officials said there were reports someone was trapped in a trench after it collapsed.
A man was rescued and then transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics said.
Paramedics also said a second person was treated at the scene but was not taken to hospital.
It is unclear how the collapse happened.
