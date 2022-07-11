Man charged after approximately $100K in damage caused at Whitby, Ont., motel: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man has been charged after “extensive damage” was caused at a hotel in Whitby, police say

Durham Regional Police said on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., officers received a report of a disturbance at a motel on Consumers Drive and Garden Street.

Police said officers “arrived to find the suspect damaging property and causing a disturbance.”

Offices said the suspect also allegedly pulled the fire alarm and deployed “several fire extinguishers in the motel.”

According to police, all customers had to evacuate the premises.

Officers said the damage to the property is estimated at $100,000.

Police said 41-year-old Paul Trenwith from Pontypool has been chaged with mischief over $5,000, making a false fire alarm, causing a disturbance and unlawfully possessing crack cocaine.

Trenwith was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.