Brantford police TIGER unit seizes more than $200,000 in street drugs during raid

Brantford police say two people were recently arrested and more than $200,000 in drugs was taken off the streets during a raid last week.

According to police, officers from the Brantford Police Service tactical intelligence generated enforcement and response unit (TIGER) began an investigation into drug trafficking at the end of June, which led to the warrant.

They say officers from TIGER teamed with members of the emergency response team to raid a home on Drummond Street on Friday.

Inside the home, police say they seized 335.6 grams of suspected fentanyl (with an estimated street value of $134,240) and 545.4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine ($81,810).

The officers also seized a large quantity of Canadian currency, packaging materials commonly used in the trafficking of illicit substances, a digital scale and three cellphones.

Police say a 35-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both of Brantford, are facing trafficking charges in connection with the case.