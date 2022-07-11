Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brantford police TIGER unit seizes more than $200,000 in street drugs during raid

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 11:58 am
Inside the home, police say they seized 335.6 grams of suspected fentanyl (with an estimated street value of $134,240) and 545.4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine ($81,810). View image in full screen
Inside the home, police say they seized 335.6 grams of suspected fentanyl (with an estimated street value of $134,240) and 545.4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine ($81,810). Brantford police

Brantford police say two people were recently arrested and more than $200,000 in drugs was taken off the streets during a raid last week.

According to police, officers from the Brantford Police Service tactical intelligence generated enforcement and response unit (TIGER) began an investigation into drug trafficking at the end of June, which led to the warrant.

Read more: Assault at Brantford, Ont. skateboard park a homicide probe after victim dies in hospital, police say

They say officers from TIGER teamed with members of the emergency response team to raid a home on Drummond Street on Friday.

Trending Stories

Inside the home, police say they seized 335.6 grams of suspected fentanyl (with an estimated street value of $134,240) and 545.4 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine ($81,810).

Read more: Brantford, Ont. police charge deceased man with murder for 1983 disappearance of Mary Hammond

Story continues below advertisement

The officers also seized a large quantity of Canadian currency, packaging materials commonly used in the trafficking of illicit substances, a digital scale and three cellphones.

Police say a 35-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both of Brantford, are facing trafficking charges in connection with the case.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagKitchener news tagBrantford Police tagBrantford news tagBrantford crime tagBrantford drugs tagBrantford drug raid tagDrummond Street Brantford tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers