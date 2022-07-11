Menu

Crime

London, Ont. woman arrested for arson involving downtown business: police

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted July 11, 2022 11:31 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London police say a 34-year-old woman is facing arson charges in relation to a fire that happened over the weekend in a downtown business.

On Saturday at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers observed a working fire in the entryway of a business in the area of Dundas and Lyle streets.

Police quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

A woman, who was identified by a witness inside the business, was observed walking away from the scene and police say she was arrested without incident.

Read more: 2 children in hospital following two-vehicle crash in Norfolk County

Police say officers located two bottles of liquid fire starter.

Josie Brunet, 34, of London, has been charged with arson with disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

The accused is expected to appear in London court on July 12 in relation to the charges.

Damages to the business are estimated to be $1,500.

