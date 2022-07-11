Menu

Crime

Havelock woman arrested following purse theft at Norwood restaurant: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 10:44 am
OPP View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP arrested a Havelock woman following a reported theft at a restaurant in Norwood on July, 8, 2022. Global News File

A Havelock-area woman faces a theft charge following a theft at a restaurant in the village of Norwood, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a theft of a purse at a restaurant in the village of Norwood. Police say the complainant reported that someone took their purse while they had briefly left their table.

Police say restaurant employees reviewed the surveillance footage and identified the suspect as a customer.

They determined the suspect was currently in the restaurant’s drive-thru attempting to use money from the stolen purse to purchase food.

“Employees were able to keep the suspect in the parking lot until officers arrived,” OPP said Monday.

Marta Heron, 39, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, Ont., was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

