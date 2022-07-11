Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman, child seriously injured after hit and run on Ottawa Street in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 8:11 am
Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Police say two people were sent to hospital after a fail to remain incident on Ottawa Street North July 10, 2022. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

A mother and child were sent to hospital with serious injuries Sunday afternoon following a failure to remain collision on Ottawa Street North in Hamilton, according to police.

Investigators say the woman in her 30s and her 10-year-old son were struck by an SUV around  4 p.m. on Ottawa near Dalhousie Avenue.

“The vehicle left the roadway, mounted the curb and struck the pair as they were walking northbound on the sidewalk,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

Read more: 1 woman dead, 1 man in serious condition following Niagara-on-the-Lake crash

“The driver of the motor vehicle, a black 2008 Chevy Equinox, ran from the scene prior to police arrival.”

Trending Stories

A collision reconstruction team is investigating and seeking witnesses as well as any dash cam or security camera footage from the area, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

The incident comes as the city grapples with 14 traffic-related fatalities so far in 2022 including the death of 11 pedestrians.

There have also been a number of serious and life-altering crashes, including a four-year-old boy struck last Monday night near to Sherman Avenue North and Clinton Street.

Click to play video: 'Canada to return sanctioned Russian natural gas turbine' Canada to return sanctioned Russian natural gas turbine
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagCollision tagHamilton news tagHit and Run tagSUV tagFail to Remain tagpedestrian hit and run tagottawa street north taghamilton hit and run tagDalhousie Avenue tagpedestrains hit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers