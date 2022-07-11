Woman, child seriously injured after hit and run on Ottawa Street in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A mother and child were sent to hospital with serious injuries Sunday afternoon following a failure to remain collision on Ottawa Street North in Hamilton, according to police.

Investigators say the woman in her 30s and her 10-year-old son were struck by an SUV around 4 p.m. on Ottawa near Dalhousie Avenue.

“The vehicle left the roadway, mounted the curb and struck the pair as they were walking northbound on the sidewalk,” a police spokesperson said in a release.

“The driver of the motor vehicle, a black 2008 Chevy Equinox, ran from the scene prior to police arrival.”

A collision reconstruction team is investigating and seeking witnesses as well as any dash cam or security camera footage from the area, police said.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

The incident comes as the city grapples with 14 traffic-related fatalities so far in 2022 including the death of 11 pedestrians.

There have also been a number of serious and life-altering crashes, including a four-year-old boy struck last Monday night near to Sherman Avenue North and Clinton Street.