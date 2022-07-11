Toronto police looking to identify group after assault near Liberty Village

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of people involved in an assault investigation.

Police said on June 19 just before 3 a.m. two groups got into a verbal altercation near Joe Shuster Way and King Street West.

One group physically assaulted the other, police said.’

The group them fled eastbound on King Street.

Police said the group who was assaulted suffered multiple injuries. One person was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition that resulted in life-altering injuries, police said.

A photo of the suspects has been released.