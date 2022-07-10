Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Twitter hires law firm to sue Elon Musk after pulling out of 44B deal: sources

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 10, 2022 9:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Elon Musk to terminate $44B Twitter purchase' Elon Musk to terminate $44B Twitter purchase
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a letter on Friday he plans to terminate his $44 billion deal for Twitter, saying the social media company had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N has hired U.S. law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Elon Musk and force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla TSLA.O, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter’s chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight.

Read more: Musk moves to terminate $44B Twitter deal, company vows legal action

Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

Trending Stories

Twitter declined to comment while the law firm did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside business hours.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was one of the legal advisers for Musk’s plan to take Tesla private in 2018. Musk tweeted that there was “funding secured” for a $72 billion deal to take Tesla private but did not move ahead with an offer.

Story continues below advertisement

Musk and Tesla each paid $20 million in civil fines, and Musk stepped down as Tesla’s chairman to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he defrauded investors.

Twitter’s existing legal team includes Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

© 2022 Reuters
Twitter tagElon Musk tagelon musk twitter tagelon musk tesla tagtwitter elon musk tagTelsa tagtwitter sues elon musk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers