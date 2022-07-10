Menu

Crime

Driver and stolen vehicle found after fleeing from Saskatoon Police

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 2:58 pm
Saskatoon Police Service arrested a man after finding a suspicious vehicle on Saturday.
Saskatoon Police Service arrested a man after finding a suspicious vehicle on Saturday.

Saskatoon Police Service said they found a suspicious vehicle yesterday that matched a vehicle reported stolen on July 2.

The driver fled from police at high speeds when they tried to perform a traffic stop, but found the vehicle parked later in the 400 block of Lorne Street.

Read more: Port Perry couple warns others after custom 1968 Camaro stolen from garage

The driver was seen walking away from the vehicle, but a canine officer and his dog took the man into custody.

Officers said 40-year-old Del Bitternose is charged with flight from a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with condition of undertaking.

Bitternose will appear in Regina Provincial Court on August 29.

