Driver and stolen vehicle found after fleeing from Saskatoon Police

Saskatoon Police Service said they found a suspicious vehicle yesterday that matched a vehicle reported stolen on July 2.
The driver fled from police at high speeds when they tried to perform a traffic stop, but found the vehicle parked later in the 400 block of Lorne Street.
The driver was seen walking away from the vehicle, but a canine officer and his dog took the man into custody.
Officers said 40-year-old Del Bitternose is charged with flight from a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and failing to comply with condition of undertaking.
Bitternose will appear in Regina Provincial Court on August 29.
