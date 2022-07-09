Multiple suspicious fires in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to multiple small fires between 12:20 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday that they deemed suspicious, according to a news release.

The first call came in from the 3100 block of 33rd street west for a dumpster fire at 12.20 a.m. one fire engine responded and extinguished the fire. Estimated damage was $500 and there were no further damages.

The second call came from the 500 block of Avenue H South for a dumpster fire at 1:07 a.m. one fire engine responded and extinguished the fire. Estimated damage was $500 and there were no further damages.

A third call came from the 600 block of Avenue K South for a fence that was on fire just before 2 a.m. one fire engine responded and extinguished the fire. Damages were estimated at $200 and no further damages were sustained.

The Fourth call came from the 800 block of Avenue H South for a shed on fire just before 2.30 a.m. Two fire engines responded and the Battalion Chief who had been searching the area for suspicious activity. On arrival the shed was fully engulfed and had caught two vehicles in the vicinity on fire. The fire was brought in control at 2.42 a.m. and the estimated damage is at $25,000.

800 Block of Avenue H South shed on fire at 2:26 a.m. Saskatoon Fire

According to a news release the fire investigator believed that all the fires were started using an open flame device like a torch. All the fires are being considered as suspicious as no other plausible cause of the fires were identified.

Police were unable to send one of their investigators but will continue the investigation and any further follow up.

There was also a garage fire on Thursday in the 900 block of Avenue H South, also deemed suspicious the damage is estimated at $5000.

If any one has information relating to any of these fires, please contact our partners at the Saskatoon Police Service at (306)975-8300.