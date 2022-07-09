Menu

Canada

Naval training on Okanagan Lake ends, military crews return to CFB Esquimalt

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 5:55 pm
The five-day training episode featured three Defender boats and around 20 naval coxswains, crew members and support personnel. View image in full screen
The five-day training episode featured three Defender boats and around 20 naval coxswains, crew members and support personnel. Naval Security Team

A five-day military training exercise on Okanagan Lake has ended on the same day that the Canadian Forces Snowbirds were soaring overhead, entertaining large crowds in Kelowna.

On Saturday, the Dept. of National Defence said a naval security team that was conducting tactical and navigation training on three boats were returning to their home base on Vancouver Island.

According to the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), the team is based out of Esquimalt, and is specially trained to provide additional land and maritime security to deployed naval assets.

Read more: Naval Security Team trains on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna, B.C.

“The exercise included approximately 20 RCN coxswains, crew members and support personnel,” said the Dept. of National Defence.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

With training over, the RCN said the public may see an increased military presence along local highways, as the convoy of boats and support vehicles wind their way back to Victoria.

“Major vehicular movements involving exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times,” said the Dept. of National Defence.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Navy fleet weekend in North Vancouver' Canadian Navy fleet weekend in North Vancouver
Canadian Navy fleet weekend in North Vancouver – Apr 29, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
