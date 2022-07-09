Naval training on Okanagan Lake ends, military crews return to CFB Esquimalt

Send this page to someone via email

A five-day military training exercise on Okanagan Lake has ended on the same day that the Canadian Forces Snowbirds were soaring overhead, entertaining large crowds in Kelowna.

On Saturday, the Dept. of National Defence said a naval security team that was conducting tactical and navigation training on three boats were returning to their home base on Vancouver Island.

According to the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), the team is based out of Esquimalt, and is specially trained to provide additional land and maritime security to deployed naval assets.

“The exercise included approximately 20 RCN coxswains, crew members and support personnel,” said the Dept. of National Defence.

With training over, the RCN said the public may see an increased military presence along local highways, as the convoy of boats and support vehicles wind their way back to Victoria.

“Major vehicular movements involving exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times,” said the Dept. of National Defence.

