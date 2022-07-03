Menu

Canada

Naval Security Team trains on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 2:12 pm
Naval Security Team, based at CFB Esquimalt convoys to Kelowna for exercise training on Okanagan Lake. View image in full screen
Naval Security Team, based at CFB Esquimalt convoys to Kelowna for exercise training on Okanagan Lake. Naval Security Team

The Naval Security Team, a part of the Canadian Forces Base in Esquimalt, B.C., will conduct tactical and navigation training in four defender boats on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna.

Members participating in the exercise are specifically trained to provide an additional layer of land and maritime security, called enhanced force protection, to deployed Royal Canadian Navy assets. The exercise will include approximately 20 navy coxswains, crew members and support personnel.

On Monday, a convoy of four defender boats plus support vehicles will leave CFB Esquimalt, then make a quick stop in Hope, B.C., for crew rest before continuing to its destination in Kelowna.

Read more: Ships depart Halifax on NATO mission to demine North Atlantic, Baltic Sea

The Maritime Forces Pacific advises that the public may see an increased military presence onboard BC Ferries and along the Trans-Canada Highway while the convoy makes its way to Kelowna.

Major vehicular movements involving exercises are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times, says MFP.

Upon completion of the exercise, the convoy will return back to CFB Esquimalt, making another quick stop in Hope on July 9.

Read more: Canadian navy to be without new support ships until at least 2025 due to production delay

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
