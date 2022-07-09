Mariners host the Blue Jays on home winning streak

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays (45-39, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (42-42, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (9-3, 2.33 ERA, .99 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (7-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -125, Mariners +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Seattle is 42-42 overall and 21-20 at home. The Mariners have gone 30-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has gone 20-21 in road games and 45-39 overall. The Blue Jays have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .315 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks second on the Blue Jays with 32 extra base hits (13 doubles and 19 home runs). Teoscar Hernandez is 9-for-34 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .264 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.