Weather

Tornado warning, severe thunderstorm watches issued for Saskatoon, other areas

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 9:05 pm
Five possible tornados touched down in Saskatchewan on Wednesday night. This was the view from the Olynick's front door in Foam Lake. View image in full screen
Five possible tornados touched down in Saskatchewan on Wednesday night. This was the view from the Olynick's front door in Foam Lake. Dennis Olynick/Foam Lake

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for a number of areas in Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan and Foam Lake.

The City of Saskatoon wants to remind residents that tornados can appear quickly and to be on alert. A tornado warning means a tornado is either imminent or occurring.

Signs of a tornado can include severe thunderstorms with frequent thunder and lightning, an extremely dark sky sometimes highlighted by green or yellow clouds, a rumbling or whistling sound and/or a funnel cloud often tucked behind a curtain of heavy rain or hail.

Read more: Five possible tornadoes touch down in Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has also issued severe thunderstorm watches for other regions, including Regina, Assiniboia, Estevan, Weyburn, Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

In addition to watching conditions yourself, it’s a good idea to be signed up for the following emergency notification systems: SaskAlert, WeatherCAN, and City of Saskatoon NotifyNow Emergency Alerts.

How to prepare:

  • Store or anchor loose objects like patio furniture and outdoor toys.
  • Store garbage and recycling carts as soon as possible after collections.
  • Plan to stay off the roads if possible. Extreme winds can contribute to loss of vehicle control, or even overturning of vehicles.
  • Beware of fallen branches, trees or power lines. If you encounter a fallen power line, stay clear of it, and please report it immediately.
  • Be prepared for the possibility of a power outage and have emergency supplies on hand, including flashlights, batteries, activities and food.
  • Make sure your pets are safe inside.
  • Keep devices charged so you don’t lose communication during an outage.
  • When experiencing extreme wind, go to the basement or lowest level of your living space and stay away from windows.

The latest weather alert information is available on Environment Canada’s website.

Click to play video: 'Five possible tornados touchdown in Saskatchewan' Five possible tornados touchdown in Saskatchewan
Five possible tornados touchdown in Saskatchewan – Jun 30, 2022
