Crime

Police release image of man connected to stabbing in Uptown Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 4:44 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify a man who is connected to a stabbing which took place in Uptown early Friday morning. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police are looking to identify a man who is connected to a stabbing which took place in Uptown early Friday morning.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of King Street North and Princess Street East just after 2 a.m. after a disturbance had been reported.

When the officers arrived, police say they found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Paramedics transported the man to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the officer’s investigation discovered that there was a fight between two men, with one being stabbed and the other taking off on foot.

They are asking anyone who can identify the man or who has information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

