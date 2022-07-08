Kitchener man arrested in connection with sexual assault at McLennan Park

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say that a 21-year-old Kitchener man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault which occurred at a park in Kitchener earlier this week.

Police said that a woman was walking through McLennan Park on Wednesday morning at around 10 a.m. when a stranger approached her.

They said that a man then tried to grab her before a struggle ensued but she was able to escape and call the authorities.

The 39-year-old Kitchener woman was left with minor injuries as a result but did not require medical attention.

Police released video of a man walking down a sidewalk that they were looking to speak with in connection to the incident on Thursday.

On Thursday night, they arrested a 21-year-old Kitchener man and charged him with sexual assault.

Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.