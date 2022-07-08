Welland, Ont. man facing impaired driving charges in connection with fatal Cambridge collision

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man from Welland, Ont., is facing several charges in connection with a fatal collision in Cambridge back in May which left two people dead, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police said the two-vehicle collision occurred on Hespeler Road near Sheldon Drive just before midnight on May 12.

They said a Hyundai was headed north on Hespeler Road when the vehicle crossed the centre line and drove into a Toyota that was coming from the opposite direction. The Toyota then rolled over as a result of the collision.

Police would announce that a man from Florida and another from Pickering were killed as a result of the collision.

The 21-year-old Welland man is facing multiple charges including dangerous driving causing death, impaired operation causing death and impaired operation – blood alcohol concentration above 80 mg.

Advertisement