Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Canada

What is impacted by the Rogers internet outage in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Rogers customers facing countrywide service outage' Rogers customers facing countrywide service outage
WATCH: Rogers customers facing countrywide service outage

Roger’s users were dealing with a mass outage across Canada Friday, impacting most internet, phone, Interac and other various services nationally.

Customers were left in the dark for hours as the company didn’t acknowledge the issue until 9 a.m.

Read more: Rogers users report mass outage impacting phones, internet, Interac

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected,” the RogersHelps Twitter account wrote in it’s initial post.

“We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

No updates have since been provided relating to the cause of the outage or when services will be back up and running.

Until that time comes, here is a list of impacted services in the London, Ont., area:

City of London

According to a post on Twitter, “those contacting the City of London may receive a delayed responses.”

London Police Service

London police issued a statement to Twitter explaining that while their 9-1-1 lines are operational, they are advising the public to not test their cell and internet services by calling their emergency line.

“This ties up our system for individuals who are in need of emergency assistance,” police said on Twitter.

Hospitals

According to a spokesperson from the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), systems within the hospital seem to be unaffected with no changes to patient appointments, including surgeries.

“Virtual care appointments are still available. For patients who are unable to connect, our health care teams will be in touch to rebook your appointment,” wrote Steve Young, media relations consultant for LHSC, in an email to Global News.

“Care partners who are expecting to take a discharged loved one home today should call the hospital to confirm if they are able, as our switchboard remains unaffected.”

St. Joseph’s Health Care also said its systems are unaffected.

Virtual care appointments are still available at both hospitals. For patients who are unable to connect, health care teams will be in touch to rebook appointments.

LondonHydro

London Hydro customers with an online account can still reach out for assistance via the MyLondonHydro online chat feature.

Local businesses and gas stations

As the outage continues to affect interact sales across the country, some local businesses are asking incoming customers to bring cash while Rogers connected debit and credit machines remain down.

Londoners have also taken to Twitter to report that their Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes orders have also been impacted in relation to the outage.

London Public Library

While not affected by the outage, the London Public Library reported an average 1,200 Londoners have been using their public Wifi on Friday.

For more information, check out the Rogers outage map.

