London Ont. ride-share driver charged for soliciting sex from teen girls, police say

A London, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after police say he offered money in exchange for sexual services from teen girls he was giving a ride to.

Police say shortly after midnight on June 24, a teenage girl requested a pick-up from a ride-share service in the north end of the city.

Five teenage girls were picked up by an adult male driver, and police say while on the way to the address they requested to be dropped off at, the male offered the girls money in exchange for sexual services from them.

Police say the girls were dropped off, and the following day the driver of the vehicle contacted two of the girls via telephone, again offering money in exchange for sexual services.

On June 28, police were contacted and entered into an investigation. They arrested the suspect on July 5.

The victims did not sustain any physical injuries, police say.

As a result of the investigation, Bradley William Turner, 55, from London, has been charged with procuring a person under 18 years, and three counts each of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims, and are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information in relation to this investigation, or if they had similar dealings with the accused.

The accused appeared in London court and was released. He is expected to appear again in London court on Aug. 4.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

