Politics

Rona Ambrose to chair Rebecca Schulz’s UCP leadership campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 12:15 pm
UCP leadership candidate Rebecca Schulz has brought on Rona Ambrose, the former Conservative Opposition leader, as campaign chair. View image in full screen
UCP leadership candidate Rebecca Schulz has brought on Rona Ambrose, the former Conservative Opposition leader, as campaign chair. Sean Kilpatrick, The Canadian Press

A candidate vying to lead Alberta’s United Conservatives has brought on a high-profile former federal politician as campaign chair.

Rebecca Schulz says Rona Ambrose, the former Conservative Opposition leader, knows what it takes to unite and lead a party.

Read more: Calgary MLA Rebecca Schulz enters UCP leadership race

In a video posted to social media, Ambrose says she has a ton of respect and confidence in Schulz, who had been provincial children’s services minister before stepping down to seek the leadership.

Ambrose calls Schulz, the legislature member for Calgary-Shaw, a principled conservative and a compassionate Albertan.

Click to play video: 'Calgary MLA Rebecca Schulz enters UCP leadership race' Calgary MLA Rebecca Schulz enters UCP leadership race
Calgary MLA Rebecca Schulz enters UCP leadership race – Jun 14, 2022

Schulz says in the video Albertans are anxious that recent economic progress could be derailed if the New Democrats are elected in next spring’s provincial election.

Travis Toews and Rajan Sawhney have also left their cabinet posts for leadership runs.

Read more: New Alberta UCP leader to be elected on Oct. 6

Other candidates include former Wildrose Party leaders Danielle Smith and Brian Jean.

The United Conservatives are to pick a new leader to replace Premier Jason Kenney on Oct. 6.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
