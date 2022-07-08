Rona Ambrose to chair Rebecca Schulz’s UCP leadership campaign

Send this page to someone via email

A candidate vying to lead Alberta’s United Conservatives has brought on a high-profile former federal politician as campaign chair.

Rebecca Schulz says Rona Ambrose, the former Conservative Opposition leader, knows what it takes to unite and lead a party.

In a video posted to social media, Ambrose says she has a ton of respect and confidence in Schulz, who had been provincial children’s services minister before stepping down to seek the leadership.

Ambrose calls Schulz, the legislature member for Calgary-Shaw, a principled conservative and a compassionate Albertan.

Schulz says in the video Albertans are anxious that recent economic progress could be derailed if the New Democrats are elected in next spring’s provincial election.

Travis Toews and Rajan Sawhney have also left their cabinet posts for leadership runs.

Other candidates include former Wildrose Party leaders Danielle Smith and Brian Jean.

The United Conservatives are to pick a new leader to replace Premier Jason Kenney on Oct. 6.