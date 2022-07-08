Menu

Canada

Cranbrook RCMP looking for missing tourists from Germany

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 11:59 am
Cranbrook RCMP officers are looking for two missing tourists from Germany. View image in full screen
Cranbrook RCMP officers are looking for two missing tourists from Germany. Google Maps

Two German tourists have been missing for over a week, seemingly disappearing from the Horseshoe Lake area in Alberta, around 380 kilometres north of Cranbrook, B.C., police said.

Cranbrook RCMP said officers were contacted by a worried family member, concerned that they had not heard from their travelling family since June 29.

“The two missing individuals are Johanna Kanzler, age 30, and David Szech, age 31,” Const. K.P. Forgeron said.

“They were driving a 2014 blue Dodge Grand Caravan with the British Columbia licence plate PT764H.”

Police are concerned for their well-being and are asking the public for assistance.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta tagmissing person tagBC tagBC RCMP tagCranbrook tagCranbrook RCMP tagMissing tourists tagHorseshoe Lake tag

