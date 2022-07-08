Cranbrook RCMP looking for missing tourists from Germany

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two German tourists have been missing for over a week, seemingly disappearing from the Horseshoe Lake area in Alberta, around 380 kilometres north of Cranbrook, B.C., police said.

Cranbrook RCMP said officers were contacted by a worried family member, concerned that they had not heard from their travelling family since June 29.

“The two missing individuals are Johanna Kanzler, age 30, and David Szech, age 31,” Const. K.P. Forgeron said.

“They were driving a 2014 blue Dodge Grand Caravan with the British Columbia licence plate PT764H.”

Read more: RCMP credit Calgary man and son with finding missing Crowsnest Pass senior

Story continues below advertisement

Police are concerned for their well-being and are asking the public for assistance.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471.

0:31 Burnaby RCMP releases video of shooting suspect’s vehicle Burnaby RCMP releases video of shooting suspect’s vehicle