Morning news rewind: Friday, July 8

Summer vehicle maintenance, Joanne Paulson’s new book Blood and Dust and Dutch Growers with Garden Tips.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, July 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Summer vehicle maintenance for a smooth road trip
Heading on a road trip or vacation this summer?
There are several things to do to your vehicle beyond an oil change and ensuring proper tire pressure for a trouble-free road trip.
Rod Jansen from OK Tire goes over what you need to know along with tips that can even help increase fuel mileage.
‘Blood and Dust’ tells tales of the Wild West on the Saskatchewan prairies
If you are a fan of the show Yellowstone, a new novel from Saskatoon author Joanne Paulson might be the next summer read for you.
Blood and Dust offers tales of the Wild West on the Saskatchewan prairies.
Paulson joins Chantal Wagner to discuss the inspiration behind the book and the intrigue of the 1880s.
Companion planting with trees and perennials in Garden Tips
There are ways to add colour and depth to both new and mature yards.
Jill Van Duyvendyk looks at different ways to add companion trees and perennials in Garden Tips.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, July 8
Heating up, but there is a risk of thunderstorms.
