Morning news rewind: Friday, July 8

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Summer vehicle maintenance, Joanne Paulson’s new book Blood and Dust and Dutch Growers with Garden Tips.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, July 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Summer vehicle maintenance for a smooth road trip

Heading on a road trip or vacation this summer?

There are several things to do to your vehicle beyond an oil change and ensuring proper tire pressure for a trouble-free road trip.

Rod Jansen from OK Tire goes over what you need to know along with tips that can even help increase fuel mileage.

3:47 Summer vehicle maintenance for a smooth road trip Summer vehicle maintenance for a smooth road trip

‘Blood and Dust’ tells tales of the Wild West on the Saskatchewan prairies

If you are a fan of the show Yellowstone, a new novel from Saskatoon author Joanne Paulson might be the next summer read for you.

Story continues below advertisement

Blood and Dust offers tales of the Wild West on the Saskatchewan prairies.

Paulson joins Chantal Wagner to discuss the inspiration behind the book and the intrigue of the 1880s.

3:56 ‘Blood and Dust’ tell tales of the wild west on the Sask. prairies ‘Blood and Dust’ tell tales of the wild west on the Sask. prairies

Companion planting with trees and perennials in Garden Tips

There are ways to add colour and depth to both new and mature yards.

Jill Van Duyvendyk looks at different ways to add companion trees and perennials in Garden Tips.

3:53 Companion planting with trees and perennials in Garden Tips Companion planting with trees and perennials in Garden Tips

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, July 8

Heating up, but there is a risk of thunderstorms.

Story continues below advertisement

1:36 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, July 8 Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, July 8