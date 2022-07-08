Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario pushes for more immigration amid labour crunch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario launches new agency to help address skilled labour shortage' Ontario launches new agency to help address skilled labour shortage
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario launches new agency to help address skilled labour shortage. Matthew Bingley reports. – Jan 25, 2022

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is planning to raise immigration and skilled labour shortage issues as premiers from across the country are set to meet next week in Victoria, B.C.

The meeting is set to largely focus on health-care issues, with premiers hoping to press the government for increased Canada Health Transfer Funding.

But Ford is also highlighting labour issues in a statement about his priorities for the meeting, saying more skilled workers are needed to address a “historic labour shortage,” and premiers can’t do it alone.

Trending Stories

Ontario’s immigration agreement with the federal government expires in the fall and the province is pushing for a higher number of skilled workers and more flexibility on the types of workers it can attract.

Read more: Ontario to introduce legislation aimed at attracting skilled workers

Story continues below advertisement

Monte McNaughton, the provincial minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development, says in an interview that hundreds of thousands of jobs are going unfilled in Ontario and it is costing the economy a lot of money.

The province had asked the federal government to double the number of immigrants under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program from 9,000, but McNaughton says he recently received notice that the allocation would rise to 9,700.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagImmigration tagJobs tagLabour tagOntario jobs tagOntario labour tagOntario immigration tagskilled labour tagskilled labour shortage tagontario immigration labour crunch tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers