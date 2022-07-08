Menu

Canada

Over $1M in damage tied to fire at 2 east Hamilton homes

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 11:15 am
Two homes were significantly damaged in an east Hamilton fire on Britannia Avenue July 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Two homes were significantly damaged in an east Hamilton fire on Britannia Avenue July 8, 2022. Don Mitchell / Global News

Firefighters say a blaze at a pair of neighbouring east-end homes has resulted in over $1 million in damage to the dwellings.

The blaze started just after 4 a.m. on Britannia Avenue between Harmony and Cameron avenues and involved a pair of two-and-half-storey houses with flames seen atop both roofs.

“Searches of both homes found no one inside,” Hamilton fire Chief Dave Cunliffe said in a release.

“It was determined that a passerby had alerted the residents … of the fire and they were able to self evacuate.”

No cause of the fire has been established and an investigation is ongoing, according to Cunliffe.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

