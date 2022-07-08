Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lennox & Addington OPP investigate golf cart thefts

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 11:31 am
Lennox and Addington OPP say they're looking for three golf carts stolen from a local course. View image in full screen
Lennox and Addington OPP say they're looking for three golf carts stolen from a local course. OPP

Ontario Provincial Police in Loyalist Township spent some time on the links, but it wasn’t to play golf.

Police were responding to reports of stolen golf carts.

Read more: Kingston police make arrest in ‘grandparent scam’

They say the carts were stolen between 10 p.m. July 5 and 5 a.m. July 6 from the Loyalist Golf and Country Club in Bath.

The golf carts are described as Yamaha model DR2A17EF1-2017 and sandstone in colour.

Police ask that anyone with information in regards to this investigation or surveillance footage in the area contacts L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: '$375,000 fire damage to house on Bath Rd according to Kingston Fire & Rescue' $375,000 fire damage to house on Bath Rd according to Kingston Fire & Rescue
$375,000 fire damage to house on Bath Rd according to Kingston Fire & Rescue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagTheft tagBath tagGolf carts tagStolen golf carts tagloyalist golf and country club tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers