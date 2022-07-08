Lennox & Addington OPP investigate golf cart thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Loyalist Township spent some time on the links, but it wasn’t to play golf.

Police were responding to reports of stolen golf carts.

They say the carts were stolen between 10 p.m. July 5 and 5 a.m. July 6 from the Loyalist Golf and Country Club in Bath.

The golf carts are described as Yamaha model DR2A17EF1-2017 and sandstone in colour.

Police ask that anyone with information in regards to this investigation or surveillance footage in the area contacts L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

