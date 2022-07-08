Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Assassination of former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe ‘shocking,’ Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech' Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead during campaign speech
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is shocking, and that Canada has lost a close friend with his death.

Abe was assassinated earlier today by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech in western Japan.

Read more: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Trudeau said in a statement that he was deeply saddened over the loss of the former Japanese leader.

“The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend,” Trudeau said in his statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss. You’ll be missed, my friend.”

Abe became Japan’s youngest prime minister in 2006, but his overly nationalistic first stint abruptly ended a year later because of health problems.

Click to play video: 'Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns due to worsening health' Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns due to worsening health
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns due to worsening health – Aug 28, 2020

He later won six national elections starting in 2012 and built a rock-solid grip on power, bolstering Japan’s defence role and capability and its security alliance with the U.S.

Related News
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Shinzo Abe tagjapan leader tagAbe Trudeau tagAbe assassination tagAbe death tagAbe Trudeau Canada tagJapan leader assassination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers