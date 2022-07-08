Assassination of former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe ‘shocking,’ Trudeau says

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is shocking, and that Canada has lost a close friend with his death.

Abe was assassinated earlier today by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech in western Japan.

Read more: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech

The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Trudeau said in a statement that he was deeply saddened over the loss of the former Japanese leader.

“The world has lost a great man of vision, and Canada has lost a close friend,” Trudeau said in his statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“My thoughts are with his wife, Akie, and the people of Japan as they mourn this loss. You’ll be missed, my friend.”

Abe became Japan’s youngest prime minister in 2006, but his overly nationalistic first stint abruptly ended a year later because of health problems.

1:48 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns due to worsening health Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns due to worsening health – Aug 28, 2020

He later won six national elections starting in 2012 and built a rock-solid grip on power, bolstering Japan’s defence role and capability and its security alliance with the U.S.