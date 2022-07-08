Menu

Crime

Winnipeg woman faces 2nd-degree murder charge in April homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 10:11 am
Winnipeg police were called to a fatal shooting at an apartment in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue April 18. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police were called to a fatal shooting at an apartment in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue April 18. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News

A 43-year-old woman who was already in custody on unrelated charges has been arrested in connection with a spring homicide in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police said Samantha Lee Bruyere now faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ira Disbrowe, 26, who was killed on April 18 in a Sargent Avenue shooting.

Winnipeg cops identify victim in fatal West End shooting Monday

Bruyere remains in custody at the Women’s Correctional Centre in Headingley.

Click to play video: 'Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police' Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police
Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police – Apr 19, 2022

 

