Winnipeg woman faces 2nd-degree murder charge in April homicide

A 43-year-old woman who was already in custody on unrelated charges has been arrested in connection with a spring homicide in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police said Samantha Lee Bruyere now faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Ira Disbrowe, 26, who was killed on April 18 in a Sargent Avenue shooting.

Bruyere remains in custody at the Women’s Correctional Centre in Headingley.

0:23 Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police – Apr 19, 2022

