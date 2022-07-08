Menu

Canada

Former B.C. legislature clerk Craig James to be sentenced on Friday in Vancouver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 12:32 pm
Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after a sentencing hearing in Vancouver, on Monday, July 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after a sentencing hearing in Vancouver, on Monday, July 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The former clerk of British Columbia’s legislature will be sentenced on Friday in a Vancouver court for breach of trust over the improper purchase of clothing using public funds.

Craig James was found guilty in May, while B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes also ruled he was not guilty on three other counts, including one related to a $258,000 retirement benefit.

Crown prosecutor Brock Martland has argued James should be jailed for one year or serve a term of house arrest and also pay $1,886 restitution.

He said that sentence would constitute an “unequivocal denunciation” from the court and deter future officials from misspending public dollars.

Defence lawyer Gavin Cameron asked that the court give James 12 months probation and a conditional sentence, meaning he wouldn’t serve jail time if he abided by the circumstances set out by the court.

Cameron said James has faced stigma due to media coverage and was “tried and convicted in the court of public opinion” long before the court determined a verdict.

