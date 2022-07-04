Craig James, former B.C. legislature clerk, expected to be sentenced Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The former clerk of the B.C. legislature is expected to be sentenced Monday for breach of trust and fraud.

Craig James was found guilty in May of counts related to inappropriate personal expenses, including a newly-purchased suit and some shirts as work attire.

He was cleared on three other counts, including one related to a $258,000 retirement benefit.

James was removed from his post and was suspended without pay in November 2018, but chose to resign the following year while an investigation was underway.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes of the B.C. Supreme Court said in May James breached the standard of conduct expected of him in his public position in a “serious and marked way” when he dishonestly claimed expenses for dress shirts, a tie and a suit.

This story will be updated following the sentencing decision.

– with files from The Canadian Press