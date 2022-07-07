As investigations into Evely fire continue, Okanagan campground host shares story

Send this page to someone via email

As investigations continue into a fire at Evely Recreation Site in B.C.’s Okanagan region, one of the people caught up in the blaze has taken to social media to share their story.

The fire early Wednesday morning completely destroyed a trailer at the campground hosts’ site and sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Campground host Tiffany Pare posted on Facebook that she suffered burns trying to save her pets from the blaze.

Pare said, on social media, that she woke up early in the morning “and discovered smoke coming into the kitchen window from outside.”

“I looked and one of our chairs was randomly on fire and the side of the RV was engulfed in flames,” Pare continued.

“We did not have a fire last night [so] there was no reason for our chair to be on fire.”

Pare said she woke up her fellow campground host and they tried unsuccessfully to save their dogs and cat.

In an email to Global News, Pare’s father said the pair has since been released from hospital, but lost all their belongings as well as their pets in the blaze.

Pare said online she believes the blaze “is VERY suspicious.”

On Thursday, RCMP confirmed they are investigating the incident, but said “no determination has yet been made as to whether the fire is suspicious or criminal in nature.”

North Westside Fire Rescue’s deputy chief told Global News he visited the site Thursday and several investigations into the fire are ongoing, but there are no further details to report.

The provincial government, which manages the recreation site on the west side of Okanagan Lake, said the ministry responsible is also investigating.

