Canada

As investigations into Evely fire continue, Okanagan campground host shares story

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire at Okanagan’s Evely Recreation Site sends two to hospital' Fire at Okanagan’s Evely Recreation Site sends two to hospital
WATCH: Some campers at an Okanagan recreation site are still processing a frightening interruption to their vacations overnight. A fire at the Evely campground, on the northwest side of Okanagan Lake, completely destroyed the site host's trailer and sent two to hospital.

As investigations continue into a fire at Evely Recreation Site in B.C.’s Okanagan region, one of the people caught up in the blaze has taken to social media to share their story.

The fire early Wednesday morning completely destroyed a trailer at the campground hosts’ site and sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: Fire at Okanagan’s Evely Recreation Site sends two to hospital

Campground host Tiffany Pare posted on Facebook that she suffered burns trying to save her pets from the blaze.

Pare said, on social media, that she woke up early in the morning “and discovered smoke coming into the kitchen window from outside.”

“I looked and one of our chairs was randomly on fire and the side of the RV was engulfed in flames,” Pare continued.

“We did not have a fire last night [so] there was no reason for our chair to be on fire.”

Read more: Day pass program returns to three B.C. parks to manage summer traffic

Pare said she woke up her fellow campground host and they tried unsuccessfully to save their dogs and cat.

In an email to Global News, Pare’s father said the pair has since been released from hospital, but lost all their belongings as well as their pets in the blaze.

Pare said online she believes the blaze “is VERY suspicious.”

Read more: Frustrations still reported as B.C.’s new camping reservation website goes live

On Thursday, RCMP confirmed they are investigating the incident, but said “no determination has yet been made as to whether the fire is suspicious or criminal in nature.”

North Westside Fire Rescue’s deputy chief told Global News he visited the site Thursday and several investigations into the fire are ongoing, but there are no further details to report.

The provincial government, which manages the recreation site on the west side of Okanagan Lake, said the ministry responsible is also investigating.

