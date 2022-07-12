Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Leaders, stakeholders happy to see Guelph, Ont. as one of Canada’s top small cities

The city placed 8th out of a list of 25 Canadian cities with less than 200,000 people.
By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 12, 2022 10:10 am
Church of Our Lady Immaculate in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. View image in full screen
Church of Our Lady Immaculate in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. Getty Images

Reaction from local representatives are coming in after Guelph, Ont., placed eighth in a list of the Top 25 Best Small Cities in Canada.

President of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce Shakiba Shayani said Guelph’s ranking is due to its diversity.

“We have a vast cultural and industry representation in the city,” said Shayani.

“We often say we are big enough to matter and small enough to be nimble which is a significant asset for our community.”

Read more: Guelph, Waterloo named among top small cities in Canada

The survey of the top Canadian cities with populations of less than 200,000 was conducted by Resonance Consultancy and the rankings are based on 32 factors including employment, quality of life, and cultural experiences.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Waterloo was fifth on the list.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said Guelph is a growing city but maintains its small-town feel.

“We’re still (looking) at each other as we walk down the street and say hi to to each other every morning,” said Guthrie.

He said he has heard from businesses, charities, and other organizations that Guelph is a great place to be in.

Click to play video: 'Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame: what the inductee class represents in focus, innovation and mentorship' Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame: what the inductee class represents in focus, innovation and mentorship
Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame: what the inductee class represents in focus, innovation and mentorship – May 19, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagdiversity tagSurvey tagChamber Of Commerce tagIndustrial tagCultural tagBest tagsmall cities tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers