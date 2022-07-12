Leaders, stakeholders happy to see Guelph, Ont. as one of Canada’s top small cities

Send this page to someone via email

Reaction from local representatives are coming in after Guelph, Ont., placed eighth in a list of the Top 25 Best Small Cities in Canada.

President of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce Shakiba Shayani said Guelph’s ranking is due to its diversity.

“We have a vast cultural and industry representation in the city,” said Shayani.

“We often say we are big enough to matter and small enough to be nimble which is a significant asset for our community.”

The survey of the top Canadian cities with populations of less than 200,000 was conducted by Resonance Consultancy and the rankings are based on 32 factors including employment, quality of life, and cultural experiences.

Waterloo was fifth on the list.

Mayor Cam Guthrie said Guelph is a growing city but maintains its small-town feel.

“We’re still (looking) at each other as we walk down the street and say hi to to each other every morning,” said Guthrie.

He said he has heard from businesses, charities, and other organizations that Guelph is a great place to be in.

